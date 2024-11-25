No appeasement, justice to all: Himanta outlines strategy for Assam polls

After the landslide victory in the recently concluded by-elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won five assembly constituencies in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday outlined the party's strategy for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections in the state.

Sarma emphasised that the BJP would focus on at least five key constituencies in Assam, particularly those with significant religious minority voters.

"Our focus is always in the minority vote, but with the principle - appeasement to none, but justice to all. So we will continue to go to the minority areas to seek votes, but with a clear notion that we are not here to appease you, we are here to provide you justice. We won Karimganj, in my assessment this was the best result and the critical result because, in the context of Assam, nobody can expect that Assam BJP will win an MP seat where 65 percent of people are from a religious minority. The same thing we have repeated in Samaguri," he said.

"In the next assembly election, we are going to repeat in at least five constituencies. I have already defined my pathway where to go and which constituency to go. But all over Assam, we can't go. The situation is not correct right now. But I outlined North Karimganj, South Karimganj, Lahorighat, Rupahi and Samaguri will be our focus area," CM Sarma added.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, BJP won the Karimganj seat where 65 percent of voters are from a religious minority and the same thing happened in this bye-election in the Samaguri assembly constituency also.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reflected on the broader political landscape in Northeast India, including the recent election results in Meghalaya.

"In the backdrop of the Lok Sabha election where we have almost routed in Meghalaya, I believe it is a good comeback. So far as Assam is concerned we have maintained our winning marathon or winning sprint will continue and I am sure that this result has given a big boost on the eve of the assembly election. Because the assembly election in Assam will be held in April 2026. After this, there will be no by-election. It has given a big boost to the party," CM Sarma said.

Talking about Jharkhand results and infiltration issues, the Assam Chief Minister said that, detecting infiltrators is a constitutional responsibility.

"Whoever is in the government, whether it is a BJP, Congress, JMM whoever, they have to go after the infiltrators. That is the constitutional mandate. Now who will go and how much depends on the political will of the government. So I don't prejudice, but this is a need of ours and I believe that the new government will take up the issue. But being the Chief Minister of Assam I shouldn't comment on another state as long as I was in charge of BJP. No government should compromise with the infiltrators and if anybody goes to compromise, the result will be that the demography of that state will change and it will also impact the country," CM Sarma said.

Notably, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 34 seats, with its allies winning 22 seats. Among JMM's allies, the Congress won 16 seats, RJD four seats, and CPI-ML two seats. The BJP won 21 seats, and its allies AJSU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U won one each.

The NDA alliance registered victory in all 5 seats where by-polls were held in Assam. BJP's Ghatowal secured Behali Assembly seat while United People's Party, Liberal's Nirmal Kumar Brahma won Sidli. Asom Gana Parishad's Diptimayee Choudhury won the Bongaigaon Assembly seat for the NDA.

BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah and Nihar Ranjan Das won from Samaguri and Dholai respectively.

The by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut.