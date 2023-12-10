Home / Politics / 'Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on Dheeraj Sahu's matter?': G Kishan Reddy

Income Tax sleuths have, so far, recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against companies allegedly linked to Sahu

Photo: PTI
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Questioning the silence of Rahul Gandhi on the money that was recovered by Income tax authorities at the premises linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said Congress always stands with corruption and this is the reason for the Wayanad MP not commenting on this matter.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "From Rahul Gandhi's close friend and Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu's offices, around Rs 200 crore was seized by I-T. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, why haven't you posted anything about this on social media? Why haven't you spoken anything about this? Because Congress always supports corruption."

"Dheeraj Sahu played a crucial role in the arrangements of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Why is he not opening his mouth on this matter," he added.

Amid the BJP's barbs over the recovery of stacks of currency notes during the Income Tax raids at premises linked to Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, Congress leader and Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Sunday said his party had nothing to do with it.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the minister said the onus was on the central agency to clarify where the money came from.

Gupta added that Sahu, a Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, belongs to a big business family and the Income Tax authorities should conduct a proper investigation to ascertain facts about the source of the money recovered.

"Dheeraj Sahu belongs to a big family, which has business interests. They have been running their businesses for several years. I believe it is the Income Tax department that should come out with a detailed clarification on the source of the money," Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Income Tax sleuths conducted raids at the premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited on Sunday, as the crackdown by the central agency entered its fifth day.

Income Tax sleuths have, so far, recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it.

Baldev Sahu Infra Pvt Ltd company is a group company of Boudh Distilleries, which is being raised. It is allegedly linked to Sahu.

Topics :Rahul GandhiIncome Tax fraudOdisha Jharkhand

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

