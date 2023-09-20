Home / Politics / Why object to Nishikant as first BJP speaker on women's quota bill: Shah

Why object to Nishikant as first BJP speaker on women's quota bill: Shah

"I wish to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury whether only women should speak on these issues. Can't men speak on women's issues," Shah asked

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the special session of the Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday wondered whether Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was "jealous" of Nishikant Dubey, who was the first speaker from the BJP ranks on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha.

Shah's remarks came after Chowdhury and other opposition leaders pointed out that the BJP was fielding a male member to speak on the debate on the bill.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was the first speaker on the bill from the opposition ranks.

"I wish to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury whether only women should speak on these issues. Can't men speak on women's issues," Shah asked.

He also wondered why there should be any objection to Dubey being the first to speak on the bill.

"Perhaps he (Chowdhury) is jealous because he did not get to be the first speaker," Shah said.

The home minister further said it has been the tradition of this country for brothers to think about and speak on women's welfare.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday took up the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, also called the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyum, for consideration and passing.

The bill seeks to provide one third reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Topics :Amit ShahWomen Reservation BillBJPAdhir Ranjan ChowdhuryParliament

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

