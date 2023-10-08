Home / Politics / Will meet CM to discuss toll hike issue, says MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Will meet CM to discuss toll hike issue, says MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Thackeray spoke to reporters in Thane after meeting party leader Avinash Jadhav who has been on a hunger strike for the last four days to protest the toll hike that came into effect on October 1

Press Trust of India Thane

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said he would meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the issue of toll hike against which his party workers have been protesting.

Thackeray spoke to reporters in Thane after meeting party leader Avinash Jadhav who has been on a hunger strike for the last four days to protest the toll hike that came into effect on October 1.

The MNS chief said he would meet the chief minister in the next couple of days and discuss the toll hike and other issues faced by the people of the state.

The previous Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in its election manifesto had promised to make Maharashtra free of toll, but the promise was not kept, he said.

Thackeray further claimed that Shinde had in the past filed a petition in court regarding toll and later withdrew it and questioned on whose instruction he had taken the plea back.

The MNS leader urged the citizens to retaliate and revolt to make the government realise its mistakes.

The ruling party should keep in mind that the elections are around the corner and it can't afford to anger citizens, Thackeray said.

Road repairs carried out repeatedly are a vicious cycle involving work order, tender, commission and so on, and no one can stop this, he said.

Whatever the ruling party promises during elections is a bluff. The citizens should realise this while exercising their franchise, the MNS chief said.

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray

PM Modi fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of Ram Mandir: Shinde

Politics overshadows governance as Shinde govt completes year in office

Punjab CM Mann dares Opposition parties for a 'live debate on all issues'

Sanatan Dharma in our veins, won't be silent if sentiments hurt: Bommai

Tejashwi rejects charge that caste survey data was manipulated to suit RJD

Will 'Gherao' CM residence on Oct 10: Sukhbir Badal on SYL Canal issue

As Pradesh Congress Chief, Kamal Nath is CM face of party in MP: Surjewala

Topics :Raj ThackerayEknath ShindeMNSMaharashtraMaharashtra government

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story