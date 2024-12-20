From Adani row to Ambedkar clash, how Parliament's Winter Session unfolded

The Winter Session of the Parliament, held from November 25 to December 20, 2024, was probably one of the most heated in recent memory. The crucial session was marked by intense debates, legislative advancements, frequent disruptions, and a notable physical altercation between the ruling and Opposition parties.

On Friday (December 20), the session ended on a turbulent note as members of the INDIA bloc staged a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament, demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation over remarks about Dr BR Ambedkar. Opposition members argued that Shah’s comments were disrespectful and called for an apology. Protests disrupted both Houses, forcing the Speaker to adjourn proceedings sine die.

The unrest capped a session that had already been marred by physical altercations, including a clash at the entrance of the new Parliament building. This scuffle left BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured, with the BJP accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being involved. Gandhi dismissed these allegations, terming them a diversionary tactic by the ruling party.

What were the important Bills tabled amid chaos?

Amid the disruptions, the winter session witnessed the introduction and advancement of several key bills, marking legislative progress despite the chaos. The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 , aimed to modernise railway operations and governance, signalling a push towards efficiency and innovation in the sector.

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, proposed measures to strengthen India’s disaster preparedness, reflecting the government’s focus on resilience in the face of natural calamities.

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sought to drive financial sector reforms, underlining the need for a robust and adaptive banking framework. Additionally, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was introduced to address issues of governance and corruption within Waqf boards, emphasising transparency and accountability in their functioning. These legislative efforts stood out as significant achievements in an otherwise tumultuous session.

However, the most significant legislative effort was the introduction of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) Bill. These sparked heated debates about their implications for federalism and democracy. Opposition parties criticised the ONOE policy as an attack on the Constitution’s basic structure, while the government argued it would reduce election costs and improve governance. The bills were eventually referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further examination.

Constitution day and the Ambedkar controversy

The session also coincided with the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. Parliament hosted a series of debates on the document’s relevance in contemporary India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led discussions, emphasising the Constitution’s role in shaping the nation.

However, these celebrations were overshadowed by a stormy debate over Amit Shah’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha , where he criticised the frequent invocation of Ambedkar’s name. Opposition members accused Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar’s legacy, sparking protests that culminated in the INDIA bloc’s demand for his resignation.

No-Confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar

Meanwhile, a historic moment in the session was the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar , accusing him of bias in parliamentary proceedings. While the motion was ultimately rejected due to procedural errors, it symbolised the growing friction between the Opposition and the Chair. The ruling party described the motion as politically motivated, while opposition leaders argued it was necessary to protect parliamentary integrity.

Adani Group allegations of the opposition

The session also saw persistent demands from the opposition for a probe into allegations of corruption involving the Adani Group. The INDIA bloc accused the government of shielding the conglomerate, pointing to recent bribery charges filed by US prosecutors. Protests disrupted parliamentary proceedings, with opposition members calling for a JPC investigation. The BJP countered by accusing Congress of politicising the issue, framing it as a distraction from development-focused governance.

Soros-Gandhi nexus row in the Parliament

Adding to the drama, BJP leaders accused Sonia Gandhi of connections with organisations funded by billionaire George Soros. These claims further fuelled the partisan divide, with Congress dismissing the allegations as baseless. The controversy spilled into parliamentary debates, where Opposition members accused the BJP of weaponising unverified claims to divert attention from pressing issues like unemployment and inflation.

Physical clashes and procedural reforms

A rare physical confrontation during the Winter Session of Parliament 2024 brought tensions between the BJP and the INDIA bloc to a boiling point. The clash occurred on December 19 at Makar Dwar, the main entrance of the new Parliament building, where Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, were staging a protest. The demonstration was part of their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into allegations against the Adani Group and criticism of Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar.

As the protest unfolded, BJP MPs arrived at the scene, leading to an exchange of heated words. The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation involving shoving and jostling. BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured in the clash and required hospitalisation, with the ruling party alleging that Congress leaders incited the clash. Congress, on the other hand, accused the BJP of attempting to intimidate the Opposition and stifle dissent.

Parliamentary scuffle sparks widespread criticism

The unprecedented scuffle added to the charged atmosphere of the session, with both sides trading blame. It also drew criticism from political pundits, who expressed concern over the erosion of decorum in parliamentary conduct. The incident marked a low point in the session and overall parliamentary conduct.

“The world watches our democracy, yet we fail our citizens through our conduct. These Parliamentary disruptions mock public trust and expectations. Our fundamental duty to serve with diligence lies neglected,” the Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said in his address to the House on Friday before it was adjourned sine die.