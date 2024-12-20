'Can't speak Kannada?' Cars24 CEO's Delhi-pitch rekindles language debate

Amid debates over the use of Kannada language in Bengaluru, a social media post by Vikram Chopra, chief executive of Cars24, has triggered a debate on linguistic identity and inclusivity in workplace. Chopra took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a message targeting individuals residing in Bengaluru who might be interested in jobs in Delhi-NCR.

In his post, Chopra addressed those who had not learned Kannada despite living in Bengaluru for years, adding that it was fine and invited them to move to Delhi. He emphasised that while the post was not an explicit endorsement of Delhi-NCR over Bengaluru, it implied the former was preferable. He also invited interested candidates to contact him via email with the subject line ‘Delhi meri jaan’.

“Still can't speak Kannada after years in Bengaluru? It’s okay. Aa jao Dilli,” he posted.

“We are not saying Delhi NCR is better. Only that it really is. If you wish to come back, write to me at vikram@cars24.com with the subject - Delhi meri jaan,” Chopra’s post read.

The post drew mixed reactions online. While some viewed it as a playful attempt to attract talent, others criticised it for undermining the Kannada language.

A social media user questioned whether the post reflected a preference for North Indians or Delhiites in Chopra’s team, raising concerns about inclusivity. Another commentator challenged the assertion of Delhi-NCR’s superiority by pointing to crime statistics in the region.

Adding to the controversy, an old 2009 post by Chopra resurfaced, where he had criticised the national capital, remarking on the challenges of dealing with its people.

Kannada promotion and regional pride

The debate also drew attention to past efforts to promote Kannada in Karnataka. In June last year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged residents to embrace Kannada in their daily lives, calling it a shared responsibility to protect the state’s language, land, and water. He emphasised that speaking Kannada should be a conscious effort, irrespective of one’s linguistic background.

Meanwhile, supporters of Chopra’s post argued that it highlighted the challenges non-Kannada speakers face while living in Bengaluru.

Growing incidents over Kannada in Bengaluru

Recent events in Bengaluru have underscored growing tensions over regional language. In October this year, a series of confrontations emerged between service providers and customers over the use of Kannada. In one case, an autorickshaw driver demanded that a customer speak Kannada, citing its primacy in Karnataka. This incident, among others, has been cited as evidence of rising “language militancy”.

In another instance, during a Diljit Dosanjh concert earlier this month, a physical altercation occurred after an attendee was asked to speak in Kannada following a minor incident. The confrontation escalated, prompting police intervention. The attendee later posted online, warning that divisive language politics could harm Bengaluru’s future, a message that resonated widely and intensified the ongoing debate.

A separate viral video from November this year showed a local man confronting a non-Kannada speaker, who had lived in Bengaluru for over a decade, for not learning the language. The local man argued that newcomers should show respect for the local culture and language.

Controversy over Karnataka’s proposed quota bill

These incidents unfolded against the backdrop of discussions around Karnataka’s proposed quota bill, which aims to increase employment opportunities for Kannada speakers. The legislation, currently on hold, recommended that industries and establishments must reserve 50 per cent of management roles and 70 per cent of non-management roles for local candidates. Those without secondary school certificates in Kannada would need to pass a proficiency test.

Industry groups have voiced opposition to the bill, expressing concerns about the potential relocation of businesses to other states if knowledge of Kannada becomes mandatory for hiring.