2024 sees 2,200 cases of Hindu violence in Bangladesh, 112 in Pak: MEA

2024 sees 2,200 cases of Hindu violence in Bangladesh, 112 in Pak: MEA

The Indian government has raised concerns and urged both countries to take action to protect their minority communities

Protest, Delhi Protest, Nari Shakti Forum Protest, Bangladesh Protest, Hindu Protest
New Delhi: Nari Shakti Forum members take part in a protest over violence against minorities in Bangladesh, erupted after former PM Sheikh Hasina fled the country, from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 6:27 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday disclosed disturbing figures of violence against Hindus in neighbouring countries, revealing 2,200 incidents in Bangladesh in 2024. The spike in attacks, attributed to the political turmoil following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, has raised serious concerns. Additionally, 112 cases of violence against Hindus were reported in Pakistan during the same period, reported India Today. 
 
The data, presented in the Lok Sabha, also highlighted the Indian government’s efforts to address the issue with both countries, urging them to ensure the safety and well-being of their Hindu minorities.  
 
“The government has taken serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the Government of Bangladesh. India's expectation is that the Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities,” read a statement from the MEA.  
 

India pushes for action 

 
The MEA also confirmed its diplomatic outreach to Pakistan regarding violence against minorities.  
 
“The Government of India raises the issue of violence against minority communities through diplomatic channels and has urged the Government of Pakistan to take steps to prevent religious intolerance, sectarian violence, systemic persecution, and attacks on minority communities, and ensure their safety, security, and well-being. India continues to highlight the plight of minorities in Pakistan at appropriate international forums,” the statement mentions.  
 

Surge in violence against Hindus in Bangladesh   

The figures show a sharp spike in violence against Hindus in Bangladesh over the past three years: 47 cases in 2022, 302 in 2023, and a staggering 2,200 in 2024 (as of December 8).  In Pakistan, 241 cases were reported in 2022, decreasing to 103 in 2023 but slightly increasing to 112 in 2024 (as of October).  
 
The government also clarified that no cases of violence against Hindus were reported in other neighbouring countries besides Bangladesh and Pakistan.  

Political turmoil fuels violence   

The political crisis in Bangladesh has added a layer of complexity to the issue. Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained since the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid massive anti-government protests in August. Following her departure, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed power, while Hasina sought refuge in India.  
 
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, confirmed that the Indian government has ‘taken serious note’ of the incidents. The concerns were also reiterated during the Foreign Secretary’s visit to Bangladesh on December 9, 2024.   
First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

