Women's Reservation Bill must be implemented immediately: Rahul Gandhi

The bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha unanimously voted in its favour

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded that the women's reservation bill be implemented immediately and alleged that the government does not want to do this while distracting from the demand for caste census.

The Women's reservation bill is a good thing, but two "footnotes" of census and delimitation have been attached, Gandhi told a press conference here a day after the women's reservation bill was passed by Parliament.

The Congress said delimitation and census were "poor excuses" for the postponement of the women's quota and alleged that the entire exercise was to create an election issue, without actually implementing it.

The opposition party also dubbed the bill as a "teasing illusion".

Topics :Rahul GandhiWomen's Reservation BillParliamentCongress

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

