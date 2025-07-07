YouTuber Manish Kashyap joins Jan Suraaj Party; Kishor sees big role

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manish Kashyap joined the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) on Monday, the party’s founder, Prashant Kishor, said that he is a son of Bihar who wants to do something for the state. Hours after YouTuber and formerleader Manish Kashyap joined the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) on Monday, the party’s founder, Prashant Kishor, said that he is a son of Bihar who wants to do something for the state.

Speaking about Kashyap’s induction to news agency ANI, Prashant Kishor said, "Manish Kashyap is not just a YouTuber for Jan Suraaj, nor is he a former BJP leader, but he is a son of Bihar who has carved out his identity through his own strength, hard work, and wisdom, and wants to do something for Bihar."

He highlighted JSP has a system that provides opportunities to every youth or individual who wants to contribute to Bihar.

ALSO READ: PK's long walk: JSP targets 243 seats, aims to tilt Bihar's political order "Jan Suraaj is a system that provides opportunities to every youth or individual who wants to contribute to Bihar. If he has joined Jan Suraaj, I see a significant role for him in playing a major part in this campaign for change in Bihar moving forward," added Prashant Kishor. Rise to public attention Bihar-based social media influencer Manish Kashyap joined Prashant Kishor's JSP on Monday. He became a part of JSP along with a group of his supporters. The joining took place in the presence of Prashant Kishor.

Kashyap, whose YouTube channel has nearly 10 million subscribers, first attracted major public attention some years ago when the Tamil Nadu Police arrested him. He was accused of sharing alleged fake videos showing Bihari migrants being mistreated in Tamil Nadu. Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kashyap joined BJP, however, he was not given a ticket to contest election. In June, he shared a video message announcing his decision to quit. In the video, he said the BJP “used” him until the Delhi Assembly elections and then ignored him. With Bihar Assembly elections just around the corner, Manish Kashyap's move to the JSP can be seen as a boost to the party as it has been working to engage people from different backgrounds who are committed to bringing positive change to the state.