Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Modi government of making the rich richer and pushing ordinary investors to the brink of ruin by being silent on 'manipulation' by big players in the F&O market.

Gandhi, in a post on X, said that he had predicted the loopholes in the Futures and Options (F&O) markets.

"I clearly stated in 2024 - the F&O market has become a playground for 'big players,' and small investors' pockets are continuously being drained.

"Now Sebi itself is admitting that Jane Street manipulated thousands of crores. Why did Sebi remain silent for so long?" he asked in his post in Hindi.