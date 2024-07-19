Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Tytler in 1984 riots

A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on whether to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in an anti-Sikh riots case in which three people were killed. Special judge for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases Rakesh Siyal reserved the order after hearing arguments by the counsel for the central probe agency and the defence. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The court is likely to pronounce the order on August 2. The CBI, while quoting a witness, had alleged in the charge sheet that Tytler stepped out of a white ambassador car in front of Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984 and instigated a mob to kills Sikhs.

"Kill the Sikhs, they have killed our mother," Tytler, a former Union minister was alleged to have told the mob that led to the killing of three people.

Anti-Sikh riots had erupted in several parts of the country in the aftermath of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

A sessions court had in August last year granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in the case.

The court had also imposed certain conditions on Tytler, including that he will not tamper with the evidence or leave the country without its permission.

The central agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment of an offence) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler.