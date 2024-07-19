Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Modi meets defence major Lockheed Martin's CEO; lauds latter's commitment

Modi meets defence major Lockheed Martin's CEO; lauds latter's commitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met defence major Lockheed Martin's CEO Jim Taiclet and lauded its commitment to "Make in India, Make for World".

The meeting took place on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
The meeting took place on Thursday.

"CEO of @LockheedMartin, Jim Taiclet met Prime Minister @narendramodi. Lockheed Martin is a key partner in India-US Aerospace and Defence Industrial cooperation. We welcome its commitment towards realising the vision of 'Make in India, Make for the World'," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

Sharing pictures of the meeting on X, Lockheed Martin in a post said, "CEO Jim Taiclet joined Hon'ble @narendramodi. As a trusted partner of over three decades, we recognize the promising talent and capabilities of the local industry and remain committed to strengthening the defense and industrial ties between our two nations.


First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

