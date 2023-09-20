Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Antim Panghal shocks reigning world champion Parrish, reaches quarters

Antim Panghal shocks reigning world champion Parrish, reaches quarters

Antim Panghal shocked reigning world champion Olivia Dominique Parrish to raise hopes of locking a quota for the Paris Olympics even as other Indian contenders bit the dust in Championships

Press Trust of India Belgrade (Serbia)
Antim Panghal (Left) with Indian wrestling team (Right). Photo: From X

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Antim Panghal shocked reigning world champion Olivia Dominique Parrish to raise hopes of locking a quota for the Paris Olympics even as other Indian contenders bit the dust in their respective bouts at the wrestling World Championships, here Wednesday.

Panghal slipped to a 0-2 deficit at the start of the bout against the American but edged her rival 3-2 in the women's 53kg opening round. She later outplayed Poland's Roksana Marta Zasina by technical superiority to move into the quarterfinals.

The American swung into action with a quick take-down move from a right-leg attack. Unperturbed, the 19-year-old Indian began to defend well and foiled two similar attempts, not conceding any more points till the end of first period.

With her strong defense continuing, Panghal did not let Parrish make any attacking move with the result the American was put on clock.

Panghal got hold of the American's left leg and converted that into a successful take-down move to draw parity. She tried to get a leg lace but could not pull off the move.

The American lost a point on passivity. Standing wrestling followed and Panghal defended her slender lead to walk out a winner.

She needed only one minute and 38 seconds to outplay Roksana Marta Zasina in her next bout, beating the Poland wrestler by technical superiority to move into the quarterfinals.

However, Manisha (62kg), Priyanka (68kg) and Jyoti Brewal (72kg) have lost their bouts and their fate is now dependent on the results of their vanquishers.

All 10 men's free-style wrestlers have already exited the tournament without winning either an Olympic quota or a medal in non-Olympic categories.

Also Read

Antim on Vinesh's exemption from trials: What is so special about her?

World U20 Wrestling: Antim Panghal creates history, India win team ch'ship

Asian Games: Wrestler Vinesh pulls out; clears way for Antim's inclusion

Antim Panghal determined to shine in Asian Games, World Championships

World Championship: Trials for Indian wrestlers on Aug 25-26 in Patiala

Asiad 2023: After China debacle, India face Bangladesh in must-win match

Tennis player Sumit Nagal left with Rs 1 lakh, says 'just breaking even'

Asiad 2023: NRAI approaches OCA to get accreditation for skeet coach

World Wrestling: Neha loses bronze-medal match; Divya, Sarita exit early

Asiad 2023: Well prepared Indian women's hockey team leaves for Hangzhou

Topics :WrestlingWoman wrestlerWrestling Federation of India

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claims

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far

India should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in July

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

Next Story