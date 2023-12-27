Home / India News / Delhi reports first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 on Wed: Officials

Delhi reports first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 on Wed: Officials

India recorded 529 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, while the country's active infection count stood at 4,093, the health ministry said on Wednesday

Delhi has reported its first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi has more than 35 active cases with nine fresh infections being reported on Wednesday, an official said, adding that a 28-year-old man, who had comorbidities, died, with Covid not being the primary reason.

"The man was not from Delhi and was referred to a private hospital recently. He had multiple comorbidities and the Covid finding was incidental. The sample of the man has been sent for genome sequencing and a report is awaited," he added.

The official said multiple samples were sent for genome sequencing, and one of them tested positive for the JN.1 variant.

Three new fatalities -- two from Karnataka and one from Gujarat -- were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but infections have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

