Home / India News / J&K Police head constable shot dead in 3rd targeted killing in last 72 hrs

J&K Police head constable shot dead in 3rd targeted killing in last 72 hrs

While a police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists on Sunday in Srinagar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district the next day

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A policeman was shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar was shot at by the terrorists outside his residence at Kralpora in Pattan area of the district, the officials said.

They said Dar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

This is the third such terrorist attack in as many days in Kashmir valley.

While a police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists on Sunday in Srinagar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district the next day.

Also Read

Rajasthan Police recruitment 2023: Apply for Constable posts from August 7

Two terrorists killed in encounter with forces near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir police 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla between security forces, militants

Army, police resume operations against terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

Appeasement politics biggest hindrance in our development journey: PM Modi

Electoral bonds generated donations worth Rs 9,188 cr, BJP's share at 57%

Manipur cop shot dead, state govt recommends banning tribal group

Electoral bonds scheme wholly arbitrary, has to be struck down: Sibal to SC

Army Major terminated from service by Prez for breaching security protocol

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jammu and KashmirPoliceTerrorsimterrorist

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story