Home / India News / LS records 74% productivity in winter session, with 18 Bills passed: Birla

LS records 74% productivity in winter session, with 18 Bills passed: Birla

Birla in his concluding remarks said that the House held 14 sittings and worked for 61 hours and 50 minutes

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Lok Sabha, which was adjourned sine die a day ahead of schedule on Thursday, recorded 74 per cent productivity in the Winter Session of Parliament, Speaker Om Birla said.

Birla in his concluding remarks said that the House held 14 sittings and worked for 61 hours and 50 minutes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He said that a total of 18 bills, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Sanhita - to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, were passed in the Lok Sabha.

The bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha also include the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Telecommunications Bill, 2023.

Birla mentioned that 55 starred questions were answered orally during the Session.

A total number of 265 matters were taken up under Rule 377, he added.

The speaker brought to the attention of the House that the department-related Standing Committees of the Lok Sabha presented 35 reports.

During the session, 33 statements were made under Direction 73A and a total number of 34 statements, including three statements given by the minister of parliamentary affairs in connection with parliamentary business, were made.

As many as 1,930 papers were laid on the Table of the House, the speaker informed.

During the session which began on December 4, 100 MPs, including three on Thursday, were suspended from the Lower House for unruly behaviour and misconduct.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Also Read

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Project PRAYAS explained: UN program to help Indian youth migrate abroad

Parliament approves Bill to simplify newspaper registration process

Rajya Sabha takes up discussion on bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Need a Sebi-like regulator for social media platforms: BJP MP in RS

At UN meet, India calls for inclusive government structure in Afghanistan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Om BirlaLok SabhaLok Sabha SpeakerParliament winter sessionindian politics

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story