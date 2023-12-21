Home / India News / Need a Sebi-like regulator for social media platforms: BJP MP in RS

Need a Sebi-like regulator for social media platforms: BJP MP in RS

A Sebi-like regulatory body is needed for social media platforms to curb growing deepfakes and synthetic videos, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi demanded in Rajya Sabha on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
A SEBI-like regulatory body is needed for social media platforms to curb growing deepfakes and synthetic videos, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi demanded in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, he said deepfake videos and synthetic videos are threatening democracy in the country.

"There is a lot of disinformation... People don't have tools to verify," he said, adding women are soft targets of deepfakes.

While an app is in circulation that can generate a nude picture of any fully dressed person, digitally altered faces of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan are being used to promote betting platforms.

"This is a new threat to democracy," Modi said, adding the government should ask social media companies to detect, remove, strengthen reporting and create public awareness about the new phenomenon.

"Self regulation for social media is not sufficient. SEBI-like regulatory body needs to be set up for social media platforms," he added.

While Anil Baluni of the BJP sought denotification or relaxation of cantonment cover over certain parts of Lansdowne in Uttarakhand for developing tourism, Suluta Deo (BJD) sought better dispersement of the Nirbhaya fund.

Vijay Pal Singh Tomar (BJP) wanted the loan limit on Kisan Credit Card be raised to Rs 5 lakh for small and marginal farmers and to Rs 10 lakh for bigger farmers. The limit currently is Rs 3 lakh.

Rwngwra Narzary of UPP(L) demanded renaming of Bongaigaon Oil Refinery in Assam to reflect geographical location.

Topics :SEBIArtificial intelligenceSebi normsRajya Sabha

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

