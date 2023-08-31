Home / Sports / Other Sports News / PM Modi meets chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa who won silver at FIDE World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who recently made history by clinching the silver medal in the FIDE World Cup.

R Praggnanandhaa with PM Modi. Photo: Twitter

"Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today. Delighted to meet you, @rpragchess along with your family. You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you," Modi said on X after meeting him and his parents.

Praggnanandhaa earlier said, "It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister

@narendramodi at his residence! Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents.

