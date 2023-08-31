Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Zurich Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra live match time, streaming today

Zurich Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra live match time, streaming today

Neeraj Chopra will be in action just days after creating history for India by winning the World Athletics Championships 2023 gold meal in the Javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra, who kept the entire nation awake at midnight on Sunday, August 28, 2023, and then delighted them by winning India’s first-ever gold medal in the World Athletics Championships, will be in action once again, only five days after the historic feat. He will play in the Wanda Diamond League 2023 Zurich leg. Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Zurich Diamond League 2023 will begin at 12:12 AM IST on September 1. 

Along with Neeraj, the bronze medalist from World Athletics Championship Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic and fourth place finisher Julian Weber of Germany would also be in action at this season’s Diamond League’s fourth Jevelin Throw competition after Doha, Lausanne and Monaco.

What is Neeraj Chopra’s standing in the Diamond League?

Neeraj, who has participated in only two of the three Javelin events, stands in the third position behind Vadlejch and Webber who have 21 and 19 points on the board from three events each. India’s Neeraj finished at the top in both his events and is in the third position with 16 points to his name. Only Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, silver medallist in Budapest, will not be there in Zurich.

Why is the Zurich Diamond League important?

The Zurich leg is the last one in the Diamond League series where the men's javelin throw event is on the roster before the season finale in Eugene, USA on September 16-17 where the Diamond League champion will be crowned. Only the top six in the points table will compete in Eugene. Chopra won the title in the 2022 finale held in Zurich.

Diamond League standings

Neeraj Chopra's records at major competitions
Event Edition Distance Result
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 87.58m Gold medal
Asian Games Jakarta 2018 88.06m Gold medal
Diamond League Stockholm 2022 89.94m Second place
Commonwealth Games Gold Coast 2018 86.47m Gold medal
World Championships Oregon 2022 88.39m Second place - Q
Asian Championships Bhubaneshwar 2017 85.23m Gold medal
World U20 Championships Bydgoszcz 2016 86.48m Gold medal
Asian Junior Championships Ho Chi-Minh 2016 77.60m Silver medal
South Asian Games Guwahati 2016 82.23m Gold medal

Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg: Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw timings, live streaming and telecast in India


When will Neeraj Chopra be in action during the Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg in the men’s Javelin throw event?

India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in action on August 31 at midnight in the men’s Javelin throw event at Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg.

When does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event start at the Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg?

The men’s Javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg will begin at 00:12 am IST on September 01, 2023, which will be midnight in India. India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.

Which TV channels will live telecast Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event in India?

Sports18 will live broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s men’s Javelin throw event at the Diamond League’s Zurich leg in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s men’s Javelin throw event in India?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s men’s Javelin throw event will be available on Jio Cinema.

