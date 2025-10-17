Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Amit Shah questions RJD's govt job promise, cites lack of funds in Bihar

Amit Shah questions RJD's govt job promise, cites lack of funds in Bihar

Shah said this will be the first election in Bihar in which voting will continue till 5 pm across the state, which has now become free of Naxalites

amit shah
Listing the various achievements of the NDA government at the Centre, Shah claimed inflation is now lowest in the country in four decades. | File Image
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
Criticising the RJD's poll promise of a government job to every family in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday sought to know from where the funds will be generated to pay the salaries.

Addressing a meeting with intellectuals in Patna, Shah dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the state as 'ghuspetiya bachao yatra' (save infiltrator yatra), asserting that the BJP won't allow illegal immigrants in the country.

He said this will be the first election in Bihar in which voting will continue till 5 pm across the state, which has now become free of Naxalites.

He said Bihar will become the growth engine of eastern India and lead the nation in the AI revolution.

"Bihar moving forward to regain its lost glory," he added.

Shah said the new government's focus will be to bring heavy industries to the state and create large-scale employment opportunities.

"The new NDA government will work towards opening data centres in the state," he said.

The BJP leader urged the voters to opt for the "politics of performance", and dump "parties like Congress and RJD that promote dynasts".

Listing the various achievements of the NDA government at the Centre, Shah claimed inflation is now lowest in the country in four decades.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Oct 17 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

