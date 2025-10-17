Amit Shah questions RJD's govt job promise, cites lack of funds in Bihar

Criticising the RJD's poll promise of a government job to every family in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday sought to know from where the funds will be generated to pay the salaries.

Addressing a meeting with intellectuals in Patna, Shah dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the state as 'ghuspetiya bachao yatra' (save infiltrator yatra), asserting that the BJP won't allow illegal immigrants in the country.

He said this will be the first election in Bihar in which voting will continue till 5 pm across the state, which has now become free of Naxalites.