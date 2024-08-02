Tripura govt to relocate LCS after Bangladesh objects to expansion

The Tripura government has decided to relocate a land customs station (LCS) from Manughat to Murticherra in Unakoti district following objection of the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to expansion of the existing facility, an official said. Around 100 acres of land was acquired for building warehouse, parking area among other facilities at Manughat LCS and the foundation stone was laid by former state industries minister Tapan Chakraborty but work could not progress as the BGB protested the proposed facelift, citing the Indira-Mujib Pact which stated that no construction activity could be undertaken within 150 yards of the international border. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To explore the feasibility of a new location for the existing LCS, an administrative team headed by Deputy Director of Industries and Commerce Department, Swapan Mitra, visited a spot near Murticherra, around 10 km from the existing LCS.

"Today, we visited a new location for LCS, Manughat as development of infrastructure at the existing site has been stalled for several years. The BGB has been opposing any construction work at the existing place. So, we visited the alternative place, Murticherra, for relocation of the existing LCS," Mitra told reporters on Thursday.

At Murticherra, around 12 acres of land are available for relocation of the LCS.

"A proposal for the relocation of the LCS will be sent to the Bangladesh government through the Centre for its green signal. If Dhaka gives its consent, we will shift the LCS to Murticherra," he said.