Design, construction within new Parliament calls for a review: Cong's Gogoi

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Friday called for a review of the design, construction and facilities within the new Parliament building and hoped that views of all major parties will be taken in due time. Gogoi also asserted that there is much to be done in order for the new Parliament building to "reflect the greatest traditions of Indian parliamentary democracy". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The design, construction and facilities within the new Indian parliament needs to be reviewed. There is much to be done in order for it to reflect the greatest traditions of Indian parliamentary democracy," Gogoi said in a post on X.



"The Parliament belongs to the people of India and not to one party or one individual. I hope that the views of all major parties will be taken in due time," he said.

His remarks come a day after Opposition leaders on Thursday took a swipe at the Modi government over "water leakage" in a lobby of the new Parliament building and hailed the "sturdy" old Parliament building.

Congress' Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore had posted on X a video of water leaking from the roof in a lobby of the new Parliament building and a bucket placed to collect it. He also submitted a notice for moving an adjournment motion to discuss the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Sharing the video, Tagore had said on X, "Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion."



Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also taken a swipe at the government over the issue.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had said a minor water leak in the new Parliament building was due to displacement of an adhesive material used to fix glass domes over the lobby and corrective measures were taken immediately.

"During the heavy rain on Wednesday, the adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the Lobby of the Building was slightly displaced, causing minor leakage of water in the Lobby," the Lok Sabha Secretariat had said in a statement.

It said the problem was detected timely and corrective measures were taken immediately.

"Thereafter, no further leakage of water has been noticed," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Heavy rains in the national capital region on Wednesday caused water logging in several parts of the city.