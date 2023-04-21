Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: History, Celeration, Wishes on this holy Islamic festival



Ramadan can be extended by one day if the crescent moon is not visible, requiring Muslims to fast one more day to complete a 30-day month. However, please keep in mind that the exact date of Eid ul Fitr may change depending on when the moon is visible, so it is always best to check with the authorities in your area or your neighbourhood mosque. Muslims all over the world have begun getting ready for Eid al-Fitr/Eid ul-Fitr as the holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end. In India, dependent upon the locating of the moon, Eid ul Fitr 2023 is supposed to be celebrated on Friday, April 21, or Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: History Eid ul-Fitr has been celebrated since the time the Prophet Muhammad established Islam in the seventh century. Ramadan is regarded as sacred because, according to Islamic tradition, the Prophet received the first revelation of the Quran during the month of Ramadan. Eid Ul-Fitr, which means "festival of breaking the fast," is celebrated at the end of Ramadan. It also marks the beginning of the Shawwal month and the end of fasting from dawn to dusk during Ramadan.

Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: Celebration in India The arrival of Eid ul Fitr, a time of feasting, celebration, and time with loved ones, will be eagerly anticipated by Muslims all over the world. At the mosque even in India, people offer prayers, exchange gifts, and wear new clothes. The celebration of Eid ul Fitr, which marks the conclusion of a month of spiritual purification and self-discipline, is one of joy and gratitude.

As of April 20, 2023, there is 1 day left for Eid ul Fitr if the moon is located on Thursday, 20 April, Eid-ul-Fitr will be commended on April 22, Friday or on the other hand if the moon is located on Friday, Eid-ul-Fitr will be praised on April 22, Saturday it implies two days are left, depending upon the locating of the new moon.





Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes and messages

• Wishing you a happy Eid loaded up with affection, joy, and blessings. May this blissful event brings happiness to your loved ones.

• This Eid, may you find peace, prosperity, and success in everything you do. Happy Eid to you and your loved ones.

• Happy Eid to you, my dear friend! May Allah bless you with everything in your life in general.

• May this Eid be a fresh start of more noteworthy prosperity, achievement, and satisfaction in your life. Wishing you a joyous Eid celebration!

• I will pray to Allah to grant you happiness, peace, and prosperity on this blessed day. Happy Eid to you and your loved ones!

