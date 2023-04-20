Home / Social Viral / When is Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East, India? Details here

When is Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East, India? Details here

On Thursday, Muslims in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, the UK, and other Middle Eastern and Western nations will get ready to see the crescent moon

New Delhi
When is Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East, India? Details here

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Muslims globally are planning to praise the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr which denotes the finish of the Islamic blessed month of Ramadan. The 'Chand Raat' term utilized in South Asian societies, especially in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, to refer to the night prior to Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Adha where "Chand" signifies moon and "Raat" signifies night in Urdu, so the term refers to the night when the Muslims sight the crescent or new moon, flagging the month's end of Ramadan.
After breaking their Ramadan fast on Thursday, April 20, Muslims in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, the United Kingdom, and other Middle Eastern and Western nations will get ready to see the crescent moon. In the meantime, people are determined to make the most of the Eid holiday and the spirit of the occasion. In Jammu and Kashmir, Eid preparations are still in full swing with hopes for better times to come.




Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Overview
As the commencement of Eid starts, the Jammu and Kashmir people are enthusiastically looking for praising the celebration with their friends and family, in the midst of the continuous work on the Smart City project and the monetary challenges post the Coronavirus pandemic.


It is believed that Prophet Muhammad received the Holy Quran for the first time during the month of Ramadan. Muslims consider this month promising and fast from sunrise to sunset, commit themselves to praying Allah, and avoid negative thoughts. Ramadan comes to an end on Eid-ul-Fitr. They eat a delicious meal to break the Roza and get together with friends and family.

Topics :EidEid-ul-FitrTraditional festivals

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

Also Read

Saudi Arabia, Australia ask citizens in Pakistan to limit movement

Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia no longer need police clearance for visa

Saudi Aramco earned profits of $161 bn in 2022 due to high crude oil prices

Pakistan gets Saudi Arabia's green signal for provision of $2 billion

Saudi PM Mohammad bin Salman likely to visit India next month: Reports

World Heritage Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, Celebrations

Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu 2023: Spring festivals in India

Twitter chief Elon Musk starts following PM Modi on Twitter, users react

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti: Lesser known facts about this social activist

Salman Khan gets bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV for safety: Details here

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story