Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival

For members of the Jain community, Mahavir Jayanti serves as a celebration of the birth anniversary of one of Jainism's most revered Tirthankaras.

Lord Mahavir was born in the month of Chaitra on the 13th day of the Shukla Paksha. Mahavir Jayanti is a day to remember the life and teachings of this important spiritual teacher who spread the Jain faith's dharma principles. On April 4, 2023, the Mahavir Jayanti festival will begin.

According to the Swetambars and Digambar Jains, he was born in 615 BC or 599 BC in Kundalagrama, Bihar, to King Sidhartha and Queen Trisala. He was never drawn to worldly pleasures, even though he was surrounded by luxury and comfort. At the age of 30, he left his kingdom, family, and responsibilities to seek meaning in life. To find inner peace and tranquillity, he engaged in intense penance for twelve years in the forest.