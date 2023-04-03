From SRK, Varun Dhawan, Nick Jonas, to Gigi Hadid, stars at Ambani Gala

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Hollywood stars Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz paid ode to Indian textiles and craftsmanship at the launch of 'India in Fashion' exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

NMACC saw a star-studded evening with Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Alia, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and veteran actor Rekha

NMACC was inaugurated at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday.

The star-studded fashion exhibition explores the impact of traditional Indian dresses, textiles and crafts on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century.

The exhibition featured 20th and

21st centuries' iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired from India.

A first-of-its-kind exhibition in India, the fashion show traced the origins of the contemporary Indian fashion community.

Among the International stars, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz and musician Anoushka Shanker were present at the show. Zendaya and Gigi were spotted wearing sarees in the gala.

The launch saw Indian and international stars performing together on the stage. Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan danced to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from the movie "Pathaan".

Gigi joined Dhawan on stage for a quick performance.

Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt were spotted dancing to the Oscar-winning track "Naatu Naatu" from the latter's film "RRR".

The exhibition featured works of Indian designers like Anuradha Vakil, Manish Arora, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Sanjay Garg, Tarun Tahiliani, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna and Anita Dongre.

International brands showcased at NMACC included Christian Dior, Cristobal Balenciaga, Elsa Schiaparelli, Gabrielle Coco' Chanel, Jean-Philippe Worth, Mainbocher, and Yves Saint Laurent.

The 'India in Fashion' exhibition was curated by Hamish Bowles, global editor-at-large for Vogue and editor-in-chief of The World of Interiors. Patrick Kinmonth along with Rooshad Shroff designed the exhibition.