Miss Universe finalist Kanika Batra says she is a sociopath, shares advice

Model and former Miss Universe finalist Kanika Batra-Matheson recently disclosed that she has a sociopathic personality and provided important indicators for identifying those who share her traits.

A person with antisocial personality disorder (APSD) is referred to as a "sociopath," an outdated and informal word, according to Psychology Today.

It is stated that people with this personality type have no guilt, which enables them to often take advantage of, manipulate, and lie to others for their own gain. They frequently take advantage of others for their own benefit and typically do not feel bad about the nasty things they do.

Miss Universe finalist Kanika Batra viral video: Insights

In order to uncover a sociopath's true nature or intentions, Batra-Matheson recommended placing them in circumstances that evoke a range of emotions. She said, "The mask of sanity and kindness slips very fast at this point."

Batra-Matheson, who frequently posts advice on how to spot a sociopath, asserted in a TikTok video that sociopaths are cunning talkers and good liars who frequently use "mirroring" as a strategy to control others. Since sociopaths have "dead eyes" and blink less frequently than the average person, she says that one key sign is their unsettling gaze.

"I had to teach myself to blink more frequently so I wouldn't freak people out," Ms Batra-Matheson stated in the TikTok video, according to the New York Post. She went on to say that sociopaths may exhibit certain behaviours, such as mirroring your interests, to expose their true nature.

"The way I do this is by saying something absolutely ridiculous and seeing if they'll mirror me. I tell them that I spend my free time knitting. Somehow they knit as well, or their uncle does," she added.

Miss Universe finalist Kanika Batra viral video: Overview

The model had previously claimed that her "traumatic" upbringing was the source of her psychopathic mentality, according to the Post. By sharing her story, she hopes to make others more conscious of the negative people in their lives and help them understand why they can not connect with people in a genuine way.

Billy Eddy, a licensed clinical worker in California, stated that "sociopaths have one of the most hidden personality disorders (antisocial personality disorder), and one of the most dangerous."

"They slip under our radar because they put so much energy into deceiving us. But most people don't know what to watch out for and are shocked at how they can be manipulated. Anyone can be a target," he added in Psychology Today.

According to Mr. Eddy, anyone who suspects a sociopath in their midst should be on alert, and look for signs, like tall tales, inconsistent behaviour, and emotional instability. He advises, "Trust your feelings more than their words."