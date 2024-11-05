State cannot seize every private property for 'common good', says SC

Not every resource owned by a person can be considered a “material resource of community” to be used for “common good”, the Supreme Court said in its judgement on Tuesday, which could impact property ownership at large.

In the 7:2 order, the court said private properties are not a part of the material resources of the community which the State is obliged to equitably redistribute as per the Directive Principles of State Policy under Article 39(b) of the Constitution.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Hrishikesh Roy, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Rajesh Bindal, Satish Chandra Sharma and Augustine George Masih gave the majority opinion, while Justice BV Nagarathna partially concurred and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia dissented.

The majority disagreed with the view expressed by Justice Krishna Iyer in the State of Karnataka v. Ranganatha Reddy (1978) case that private properties can be regarded as community resources. The judgment in Sanjeev Coke Manufacturing Company vs. Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. and Another which agreed with Justice Iyer's view was held to be erroneous.

“The direct question referred to this bench is whether the phrase ‘material resources of the community’ used in Article 39(b) includes privately owned resources. Theoretically, the answer is yes, the phrase may include privately owned resources. However, this Court is unable to subscribe to the expansive view adopted in the minority judgement authored by Justice Krishna Iyer in Ranganatha Reddy and subsequently relied on by this Court in Sanjeev Coke. Not every resource owned by an individual can be considered a 'material resource of the community' merely because it meets the qualifier of ‘material needs’,” the judgment written by CJI Chandrachud said.

The Court held some private properties may come under Article 39(b) provided they are material and belong to the community.

Article 39(b) says the State shall, in particular, direct its policy towards securing that the ownership and control of the material resources of the community are so distributed as best to subserve the common good.

The court had earlier remarked that holding every private resource of an individual as part of the material resource of the community will be far-fetched and this will scare away investors who may be wary of the level of protection they would get. It reserved its verdict on May 1.

One of the questions before the apex court was whether the government can acquire and redistribute privately-owned properties if they are deemed as “material resources of the community” — as mentioned in Article 39(b) of the Constitution. Article 39(b) comes under Directive Principles of State Policy which are guiding principles for the enactment of laws, but are not directly enforceable in any court of law.

Before 1978, the right to property was considered as a fundamental right.

After the 44th Constitution Amendment in 1978, the right to property stopped being a fundamental right, but it continued to be a constitutional right.

Article 300A of the Constitution of India says ‘No person shall be deprived of his property save by authority of law’ which grants the right to property a constitutional right.

In August 2020, a bench of former Supreme Court judges Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee had ruled that the right to property may not be a fundamental right any longer, but it is still a constitutional right under Article 300A and a human right.

Unlike fundamental rights, which are granted to everyone without any discrimination, constitutional rights are not granted to everyone.

'Harsh': Justices Nagarathna and Dhulia on CJI's remarks against Justice Iyer

In the State of Karnataka v Shri Ranganatha Reddy case in 1977, a seven-judge Bench, by a 4:3 majority, held that privately-owned resources did not fall within the ambit of “material resources of the community”. Justice Krishna Iyer had dissented from the majority and the court had in 1983 endorsed Justice Iyer's view. In 2024, the Supreme Court disagreed with Justice Iyer's view.

Justices BV Nagarathna and Sudhanshu Dhulia on Tuesday expressed strong objections to the remarks made by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that Justice Krishna Iyer doctrine did “a disservice to the broad and flexible spirit of the Constitution.”

“..the role of this Court is not to lay down economic policy, but to facilitate this intent of the framers to lay down the foundation for an “economic democracy”. The Krishna Iyer doctrine does a disservice to the broad and flexible spirit of the Constitution,” Justice Chandrachud said.

Justice Nagarathna said, “Regardless, on a conspectus understanding of all contributing factors such as the discussions in Constituent Assembly and the tide of the times that found in the broad house of economic democracy a legitimate State policy, can we castigate former judges and allege them with “disservice” only for reaching a particular interpretive outcome?”

Meanwhile, Justice Dhulia said that the criticism was “harsh”, which “could have been avoided”.

“Before I conclude, I must also record here my strong disapproval of the remarks made on the Krishna Iyer Doctrine as it is called. This criticism is harsh, and could have been avoided,” he said.