Bouncers at Ola service centres? Users tag Kunal Kamra in viral posts on X

Another rift between Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra has surfaced after users claimed that Ola had hired bouncers for its service centres

Bhavish Aggarwal, Kunal Kamra
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 11:38 AM IST
The online rivalry between Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra escalated after some social media users alleged that OLA service centres had “hired bouncers” to handle customers rather than address customers' complaints. One X user tagged Kamra on his post claiming Ola recruited bouncers at all service centres and avoided more scooters for repair. 

The post reads, "Kunal Kamra, OLA has now recruited about 5-6 BOUNCERS at every service centre... I just visited my nearby OLA service centre and saw all the bouncers there arguing with customers, even female customers. Is this the kind of service we’re getting?"

Kamra took it as an opportunity to mock the Ola founder and asked journalists to confirm the news. The comedian’s post reads, "Please, can a journalist fact-check this? If true, this is truly unique – Sales team for sales & bouncers for after-sales."


The virtual fight went one step further when another user shared some videos and photos of the Ola Experience Centre in Virar, Mumbai expressing his dissatisfaction with service centres. He shared a post tagging Kamra that reads, “See @kunalkamra88 Ola service appointment ticket 05735050 is scheduled for 2024-10-20 at OLA Experience Centre, Virar-Mumbai and no one is taking a scooter for repair, no job sheet being given. Bouncers are at the centre to reply to the customer with weapons.”


Kamra retweeted the post tagging Aggarwal and sarcastically wrote, “Hey @bhash, you’ve sold such an innovative Indian product that you’ve had to hire bouncers to protect the staff…”

This isn’t the first clash between Kamra and Aggarwal

However, this isn't the first time Kamra has publicly criticised Ola. Earlier, Kamra commented on the Ola gigafactory showing numerous unserviced Ola Electric scooters. Bhavish retaliated calling Kamra a 'failed stand-up comic' and stated that his post was 'paid'. He insists that the Ola factory is expanding its service network to address backlogs.

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityOla bicycle sharingKunal KamraSocial Media

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

