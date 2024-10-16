Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, turns nail artist for daughter, video goes viral

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, turns nail artist for daughter, video goes viral

Mark Zuckerberg shared a touching video on Instagram where he could be seen painting his daughter's nails while using Meta's Quest 3S headset, proudly showcasing his "dad skills"

Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg paints daughter's nails
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta head, recently turned nail artist for his daughter. The tech billionaire shared a photo on Instagram where he could be seen painting his daughter's nails with colour and glitter. Mark also shared a funny comment on his Insta picture, where he wrote,  “Levelling up dad skills with multiple screens on Quest 3S”. It could be clearly understood that he was promoting his newly released mixed-reality headset.

The 40-year-old Meta CEO could be seen betting over a table and meticulously painting the nails of his daughter with his nail polish. After finishing work, she said, "I crushed it," and his daughter also showed off her brightly painted nails. This cute picture of father-daughter is going viral over social media depicting the other side of Zuckerberg. 

Watch the viral image here:


How did social media react to the viral image?

Several social media users shared their comments on his post. Where one user wrote, “The father! Building technology for fathers' errands.” While another user, “I’m sure this was the main use case when designing the Quest 3S.” A third user loved the father-daughter bonding and wrote, “This is the cutest thing ever.”

One user even awarded him with a Father of the Year award. Another user wrote, “Very good. Zuck, the nail master.”

Meta Quest 3S

The Meta Quest 3S is a virtual reality headset that Meta launched on September 25 this year, in the United States. The headset retail price is $299 and its sale went live on October 15, 2024.

The Meta Quest 3S 128 GB variant costs $299.99, while its 256 GB variant of the headset is priced at $399.99. Meta is offering a free copy of the Batman: Arkham Shadow video game and also a free subscription to Meta Quest+ for three months. 

Topics :MetaverseDeveloping skillsMark Zuckerberg daughterMark Zuckerberg

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

