Woman claims ex-boyfriend tracked her via food delivery app in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, a woman found out that her ex-boyfriend, who works for a food delivery service, had been using the company’s app to track her location. The shocking incident of privacy invasion was made public by Rupal Madhup, a Bengaluru-based brand marketing expert and the victim's friend, through a post on LinkedIn.



There have been contradictory responses to the post. Some have questioned the authenticity of the story, pointing to IT companies' strong security and privacy breach. Concerns were heightened when others revealed their own stories of data misuse and cyberstalking.



Ex-boyfriend tracking her girlfriend via food delivery app

The victim’s friend stated in her post that her friend had used the dating app Bumble to meet a man who worked for a food delivery service in Bengaluru. The woman's ex-boyfriend allegedly flagged her account after their breakup, giving him access to her delivery addresses in real time. This gave him the ability to track her whereabouts without her awareness or approval.

At first, the victim ignored her ex-boyfriend's questions concerning her weekend getaways and late-night food orders. Later, she discovered that he was using the app to monitor her movements as his intrusive behaviour continued. He asked her where she was all the time and even made remarks about the foods she ate when she was menstruating.

Some of the questions he asked like, “Why are you not ordering at your own place at 2 AM? Where are you?”, “What are you doing in Chennai?”, and ''Ordering chocolates, are you on your period?”

''At first, she thought it was just him being weird, but when it kept happening, she put 2+2 together. This man was literally using data to stalk her post-breakup. Just think about it. Knowing someone's location and activities through a food delivery app is seriously creepy, especially given how revenge-driven breakups can be. Data might be the new electricity, but it's also one of the most dangerous weapons in the wrong hands,'' Ms Mandhup added.

Netizens reaction on ex-boyfriend tracking her girlfriend

One user said, ''Most tech companies employ strict privacy policies and security measures to safeguard user data. It is highly unlikely that an individual employee regardless of their access level can use customer data for personal motives without violating internal protocols or facing severe consequences. Data systems in such companies are typically monitored to prevent unauthorised access and breaches of privacy are taken seriously often resulting in strict disciplinary action or legal consequences.''

Another wrote, ''I work in Data and for people saying this might be fictional and getting this level of data access isn't possible are all incorrect. When you are part of data teams, you mostly have access to user data. It's unusual, but you can see activity by customer ID itself. Extremely scary.''

A third stated, ''In 2017, I experienced something similar and unsettling with one of my former partner's exes, who happened to be a Flipkart employee. His stalking escalated to a frightening level—he somehow got hold of my phone number and contacted me, attempting to intimidate me. He claimed to know my address and even mentioned details about my past orders, implying that my phone or personal data had been compromised. It was a disturbing abuse of power, driven by a twisted sense of control.''

Deeksha Singh, who works in data, noting that data teams frequently have access to user activity, "For people saying this might be fictional and getting this level of data access isn’t possible are all incorrect".

Poulomi Roy supported her and wrote, "I am so sure you are not making this up," while another user humorously remarked, "I hear an OTT series."