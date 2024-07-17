Viral video: Hawai Chappal sold for 1 lakh in Saudi Arabia, netizens react

Netizens are surprised after a video went viral where a shopkeeper is selling Hawai sandals worth Rs 1 lakh in Saudi Arabia. The sandals with blue straps reminded Indian social media users of similar slippers which were prevalent in the past. Some of the X users even called these expensive Hawai sandals as 'toilet footwear' and mentioned that these are available in the Indian local market for Rs 400.

The video was from a footwear store where a staff member demonstrated the goods on camera. The store salesperson, dressed in gloves, took out the pair of sandals and set them on the glass table to show the customers. According to reports, the sandals were selling at 4,500 riyals (around Rs 1,00,305). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The staff member could be seen emphasising the features of the footwear. However, the internet users are not persuaded to buy these shoes by the viral video.

An X user called Rishi Bagree shared the video and wrote, "We Indians use these sandals as toilet footwear." Soon the video went viral and garnered huge views from across the country. The internet users shared laughter emojis in the comment section.

This post was shared on July 16. Since being posted, it has gained close to two million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were surprised to see the high prices of this footwear. While a few others said that it could be a good business opportunity for Indians.

Watch the video here:

How do netizens react?

Social media users humorously reacted to this viral video. One of the users wrote, “Indians should take this opportunity to buy chappals here for 100 INR and sell them there for 4500 Riyal (1 lac INR), ROI is 1000x.”

Another user wrote, “Years ago when my uncle was receiving marriage proposals we rejected one of the girls based on her proposal picture where she was posing wearing such slippers. Just because of such slippers..nothing else.”

Another wrote, “business opportunity for Indian footwear manufacturers.”

“You simply missed their marketing strategy. Buy low, Sell high,” one of the users commented.