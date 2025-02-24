BS Manthan: Chris Wood to discuss India's growth, its impact on stock mkt

Business Standard will host BS Manthan, one of India's biggest thought leadership summits, in New Delhi on February 27 and 28. The annual event will give policymakers and industry leaders a stage to come together and discuss key economic and business challenges, along with opportunities for India's progress.

Manthan is unique in that policymakers will get open access to national and international views and debates on economic and business options before the nation. Anybody keen on understanding the future of Indian economy and polity must not miss this summit.

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, is scheduled to speak at BS Manthan on February 27, Thursday, from 12.40 pm to 1.10 pm. He will be among other marquee names discussing India's growth and its impact on stock markets.

Wood will speak on 'Developed vs Emerging: India's markets in a new world order'. India's stock market is stuck in a quagmire of soft earnings growth, unabated selling by foreign investors, and expensive valuation. This at a time when geopolitical and trade relations are evolving as the new President of the United States implements his agenda.

Back home, the October-December quarter saw Nifty 50 companies reporting a modest 5 per cent increase in earnings: It was the third consecutive quarter of single-digit growth.

Foreign portfolio investors, on their part, have been net sellers, withdrawing around $25 billion from Indian equities since the market peaked in September 2024. Such developments have pulled down investor confidence and market valuations.

Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex have declined some 13 per cent from record-high levels, eroding nearly Rs 34 trillion in investor wealth. The downturn is steeper than a roughly 2 per cent drop in Asian and global emerging markets.

Also Read

Wood's session is expected to provide insights on the implications of market corrections and India's position in the global investment landscape. He has expressed concerns about the Indian stock market's vulnerability to corrections, attributing political outcomes and global economic shifts as potential triggers.

Wood's analysis will be particularly pertinent as investors seek to understand the resilience of India's markets in the face of global economic uncertainties. He will offer valuable guidance on navigating the current market and identifying opportunities in India's economy.