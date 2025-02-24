Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Specials / BS Events / BS Manthan: Chris Wood to discuss India's growth, its impact on stock mkt

BS Manthan: Chris Wood to discuss India's growth, its impact on stock mkt

Wood will speak on 'Developed vs Emerging: India's markets in a new world order' at the two day Business Standard Manthan in New Delhi

Chris Wood
File image of Chris Wood
Nikita Vashisht
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Business Standard will host BS Manthan, one of India's biggest thought leadership summits, in New Delhi on February 27 and 28. The annual event will give policymakers and industry leaders a stage to come together and discuss key economic and business challenges, along with opportunities for India's progress.
 
Manthan is unique in that policymakers will get open access to national and international views and debates on economic and business options before the nation. Anybody keen on understanding the future of Indian economy and polity must not miss this summit.
 
Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, is scheduled to speak at BS Manthan on February 27, Thursday, from 12.40 pm to 1.10 pm. He will be among other marquee names discussing India's growth and its impact on stock markets.
 
Wood will speak on 'Developed vs Emerging: India's markets in a new world order'. India's stock market is stuck in a quagmire of soft earnings growth, unabated selling by foreign investors, and expensive valuation. This at a time when geopolitical and trade relations are evolving as the new President of the United States implements his agenda.
 
Back home, the October-December quarter saw Nifty 50 companies reporting a modest 5 per cent increase in earnings: It was the third consecutive quarter of single-digit growth.
 
Foreign portfolio investors, on their part, have been net sellers, withdrawing around $25 billion from Indian equities since the market peaked in September 2024. Such developments have pulled down investor confidence and market valuations.
 
Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex have declined some 13 per cent from record-high levels, eroding nearly Rs 34 trillion in investor wealth. The downturn is steeper than a roughly 2 per cent drop in Asian and global emerging markets.

Also Read

BS Manthan: Top leaders to discuss India's global position on Feb 27-28

PM Modi picks Omar Abdullah, 9 others for nationwide anti-obesity drive

First session of Delhi's 8th Assembly begins post BJP's return to power

Sensex, Nifty, SMIDs: Why the Indian stock market fell today? Key reasons

BAN vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh vs New Zealand live toss at 2 PM IST today

 
Wood's session is expected to provide insights on the implications of market corrections and India's position in the global investment landscape. He has expressed concerns about the Indian stock market's vulnerability to corrections, attributing political outcomes and global economic shifts as potential triggers.
 
Wood's analysis will be particularly pertinent as investors seek to understand the resilience of India's markets in the face of global economic uncertainties. He will offer valuable guidance on navigating the current market and identifying opportunities in India's economy.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premature to link market trends to US election: Nageswaran at BFSI Summit

At the BS BFSI Summit, experts stress KYC, and tech to curb digital fraud

BFSI Summit: Industry experts discuss future growth paths for NBFCs, MFIs

RBI's 'cease and desist' directive on NBFCs not arbitrary: Shaktikanta Das

BS Samriddhi: UP's GSDP to surpass Rs 32 trillion in FY25, says CM Yogi

Topics :Stock MarketBS Manthanbs eventsBS SpecialChris WoodChris Wood Jefferies

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story