BS Manthan, one of India's biggest thought leadership summits, returns to New Delhi this week for its second edition.

The annual summit will, on February 27 and 28, host the who's who of policymaking and industry discussing economic and business challenges, along with opportunities available to shape India's economic growth in the coming years.

Samir Arora, founder and chief investment officer of Helios Capital, will give a fireside chat on February 28, Friday, from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm. His session, ‘Navigating the Investment Landscape in 2025’, will offer insights on Indian equity markets, the broader investment environment, and how foreign investors view the country.

A recent market drawdown has pulled down benchmark NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex by over 13 per cent from their record peaks more than five months ago. The broader mid and smallcap indices have corrected more than 20 per cent each.

The hammering is aggravated by the dumping of Indian equities by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), which have been net sellers all through this period. FIIs have withdrawn around $25 billion from Indian equities since the market peak, leading to the domestic stock market's underperformance thus far in 2025.

Among the top 14 global benchmark indices, spanning across Asia, Europe, and the United States, only three have given negative returns this calendar year. And two of them are Sensex and Nifty.

Domestic institutional investors are holding the fort, pumping in more than Rs 3 trillion since September 2024 in Indian equities.

Mutual fund investors have adjusted their portfolios, with some viewing the correction as an opportunity to buy fundamentally strong stocks at attractive valuations. The approach varies: Some funds focus on largecap stocks, which are perceived as more stable, and others explore mid and smallcap opportunities, anticipating potential for higher returns as the market stabilises.

Arora, who has more than three decades of experience in stock markets, is expected to provide insights on these investment avenues.