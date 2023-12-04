Home / Specials / BS Events / BS Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023 postponed, new date to be announced soon

BS Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023 postponed, new date to be announced soon

Several parts of Chennai on Monday received heavy rainfall as cyclone 'Michaung' approached its coast

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 10:14 AM IST
The Business Standard Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023 has been postponed owing to unfavourable weather conditions in and around Chennai. The event was scheduled to take place on December 4 in Chennai. The new dates will be announced soon.

Several parts of Chennai on Monday received heavy rainfall as cyclone "Michaung" approached its coast. The suburban train services in Chennai were temporarily suspended up to 8 am on Monday morning due to heavy rains and waterlogging.

Water logging has been experienced in several parts of the city like Maduravoyal, Porur, Saligaramam, and Valasaravakkam. Trees have been uprooted due to strong winds in many places. Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge number 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

The event was supposed to be attended by the Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, Tamil Nadu Government TRB Rajaa, along with several other dignitaries. V Arun Roy, secretary of the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, was also to address the event.

Ramasamy Chellappan of SWELECT Energy Systems Ltd, Gopal Krishnan CS of Hyundai Motor India, Shankar Dhar of Wabtec Corporation, Bala M OF 3i Medtech and Kartikeyan P of Nokia Chennai Factory were to participate in a panel discussion on "Tamil Nadu as India's Advanced Manufacturing Hub, Prospects and Challenges".

Another panel on "Rising Stars: GCC And Fintech Driving Innovation" was to see the participation of Raghavan Balakrishnan of Walmart, Puneet Gupta of Kaleidofin, Sunil Kumar of Global Center World Bank, Irfan Mohammed of Yubi, B Ramkrishnan of BRK Soft and Neeraj Sinha of Standard Chartered, GBS.

The new dates will be announced soon. 

Topics :bs eventsChennai

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

