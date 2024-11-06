Positives outweigh negatives, though inflation a worry: RBI Governor Das

The positives outweigh the negatives in India’s economy, though inflation upside risks are growing and the October print is expected to be “much higher” than the September data, according to Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI summit in Mumbai on Wednesday, the governor expressed confidence in the Indian economy, despite certain data points giving mixed signals. “I would not rush to declare that the economy is slowing down. Data which is coming in is mixed, but the positives outweigh the negatives. By and large, underlying economic activity remains strong,” Das said, and pointed to the smart revival in car sales in October, though admitting that FMCG sales in urban areas were subdued.

Talking about the rate cut, Das said that a change in stance does not signal an immediate rate cut.

Additionally, Das reiterated that the NBFC (non-banking financial companies) sector is stable and the regulator’s actions on certain NBFCs were not punitive, but corrective and in consumer interest.

“There are about 9,400 NBFCs; action has been taken against four. RBI action is very calibrated and selective… it is good for the individual institution for its sustainability, for the financial sector, and above everything, it is good for the consumer. All actions are taken in the consumer's interest,” Das said.

At the same time, Das advised banks to be watchful of unsecured loans, although there is no evidence to suggest that they are being routed into stock markets.

“Banks themselves need to look at the end use of unsecured loans. Loans which are given for housing or consumer durables, etc., can be monitored. But unsecured loans, which are open-ended, are very difficult to monitor. We are very watchful of that segment,” he said.

The other aspect the RBI is watchful of is the credit-deposit ratio. Though it has not hardcoded it, the regulator monitors the underwriting standards at banks and NBFCs. It also looks at the liability side at each banking entity.

“This is something every banker understands that the CD ratio cannot be completely skewed,” he said.

The governor, however, said the CD ratio at the system level was around 80 per cent and that was a considerable improvement from a few months ago. “There are some outliers, but there is improvement,” Das said.

The second aspect the RBI looks at is the balance between structure of liability and asset side, whether credit growth is going to be sustainable or not. “Where see a mismatch building up, we engage with the banking entity. All banks are responding positively,” Das said.

Although the results of the presidential elections in the United States will take time to come, Das said there was no need for India to worry whatever be the outcome.

“Overall, India-US relations have become much stronger. There is a strategic partnership between the two countries that will continue irrespective of who wins,” he said. “Indian economy and Indian financial sector are today well placed and very resilient to deal with any spillover coming from the external world.”

However, the RBI, he said, was not a silent spectator. “As a regulator, we are not bystanders. We are very much there in the market.”