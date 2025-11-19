Samriddhi 2025: UP's sustained support reflects in high industrial growth

The Uttar Pradesh government has gone out of the way in supporting and helping industries, the results of which are visible on the ground with high growth and stable investment climate, said experts.

Participating in a panel discussion on ‘Possibilities for new industrial zones and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector,’ in the Business Standard Samriddhi event in Lucknow, Mukesh Meshram, chief secretary, animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, said UP has come up with 2,000 new tourist spots and 12 circuits are being developed.

He said that eco-tourism and rural tourism are also sectors in which UP is trying to create a name for itself.

According to Meshram, when it comes to livestock and development of small enterprises in rural areas, Uttar Pradesh is leading a new surge. He said the state at present processes just around 17-19 per cent of the total milk production. But the Yogi Adityanath government is setting up new milk processing and chilling units in rural areas. This will take the percentage to around 50 per cent in the next few years. He said work is also on to breed desi cows and other animals so that milk production grows further. Uttar Pradesh is the country’s largest milk producing state.

Meshram said that when it comes to poultry, Uttar Pradesh consumes around 35 million eggs per annum. Of this, around 20 million is produced in the state while the rest comes from outside. “Our target is to reduce the dependence on other states for eggs,” Meshram said. He added that in fisheries, Uttar Pradesh is the third largest producer in the country. The sector is seeing around 23-24 per cent per annum growth, which is among the highest in the country. Pankaj Kumar, chief general manager of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), said that credit in the state has shown an unprecedented surge in the last few years.

Sudhir Gupta, chief general manager of Indian Bank, said when it comes to credit-deposit ratio, the state has one of the best in India. There is a lot of interest from MSMEs when it comes to credit accessibility which also shows their growing numbers. Mohit Tulsi Singh Rajput, chief executive officer (CEO) of Avalanche Refineries Private Ltd, said when it comes to development of new industrial zones, Varanasi has seen a lot of development. He said that as an investor from outside Uttar Pradesh, he is amazed with the kind of development that has happened in the state during the last eight years.