Real technology bets will define India's market future: Shankar Sharma

India’s financial markets could witness asymmetrical returns in the coming years as technology-led sectors begin to reshape the investment landscape, veteran investor and GQuants founder Shankar Sharma said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai on Friday (October 31).

Speaking on the theme “Investing in financial markets in an AI-driven world” in a conversation with A K Bhattacharya, Sharma said that while India’s equity market remains services-heavy, the market composition does not yet reflect the growing dominance of technology. “Services dominate our market pie chart. Tech is zero. How can this anomaly last? It will have to change,” he said.

India’s markets lack genuine technology representation Sharma drew a distinction between IT services and true technology firms, saying companies such as TCS and Infosys are not representative of core tech. He argued that India’s markets lack genuine technology players, which has kept indices like the Nifty from reflecting the sector’s global growth potential. He noted that India’s equity indices have struggled because they do not include pure technology companies. “Cement and steel industry stories are done and dusted. There will be a bet on tech alone. We know it’s a high-risk thing, but there’ll be asymmetrical returns available there,” he said.

Describing how artificial intelligence (AI) has influenced his investment approach, Sharma said his portfolio strategy has evolved from traditional methods to being "80–90 per cent data and AI-driven." AI, he explained, has enabled him to expand the scope of opportunity-seeking and execute a higher number of smaller bets alongside larger ones. "Instead of taking a small number of large bets, because of AI I can take a large number of small bets and a small number of large bets simultaneously. I have created optionality through AI," he said.

Caution against overreliance on AI However, Sharma cautioned against excessive dependence on AI, especially in areas requiring independent judgement. "AI will not change what you intrinsically are. But the danger lies in overusage of AI. The last thing you want from AI is to tell you that you are right. Being a contrarian means you have to question everything, including yourself," he said. AI in finance: Too early to call it transformative On the wider implications of AI in the financial sector, Sharma said it was still too early to predict whether it would fundamentally reshape the industry. "AI is too new to form conclusions. It doesn't know where it'll be in five years. It is not a holy grail that every entrepreneur is looking for. It is very imperfect," he remarked.

Global markets deliver extraordinary returns Turning to global markets, Sharma described the current period as one of extraordinary returns. “Global market returns have been off the chart — the best year of my life as a global investor,” he said. He welcomed the shift towards greater fiscal responsibility in the United States, saying it would strengthen markets in the long run. “Tariffs are not necessarily bad — they will make the US more fiscally responsible in the long run,” he said. Oil, commodities and market implications Sharma was optimistic about oil and commodities, noting that high crude prices hurt global growth. “It’s in no one’s interest to have high oil prices. The world loves bull markets but we hate a bull market in oil,” he said, adding that the ongoing bear market in crude was beneficial for consumers and growth.