BFSI Summit LIVE: India's growth intertwined with strength of its financial markets, says Sebi chief
BFSI Summit 2025: The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, India’s largest financial sector forum, will bring together leading policymakers, regulators, and industry executives in Mumbai from October 29 to 31.
Organised by Business Standard, the three-day summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside conversations, serving as a platform for strategic dialogue on the future of India’s financial ecosystem.
With over 120 speakers scheduled to share their perspectives, the summit will open with a session featuring M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran is also expected to address participants.
Delegates can look forward to in-depth sessions and thematic discussions covering banking, insurance, mutual funds, fintech, and housing finance. The event aims to offer a holistic view of India’s financial landscape, highlighting both present challenges and emerging opportunities.
Proceedings will commence on October 29 with a conversation with M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, that will set the tone for the summit. This will be followed by a fireside chat with State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty.
10:40 AM
India’s investor base tripled to 135 million in five years, says Sebi chief
India’s capital market has grown significantly in both scale and reach over the past few years, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, said. “Participation has widened remarkably, with the number of unique investors rising from around 40 million in FY19 to more than 135 million today,” he added.
10:35 AM
Technology will continue to redefine markets, says Sebi chief
"By expanding electronic book mechanism, introducing tighter disclosure requirements, Sebu has improved price discovery and confidence in the corporate bond market, says Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
10:30 AM
Market capitalisation has risen from 69% of GDP in FY16 to about 129% today: Sebi chief
"Over the years, Sebi has undertaken several measures to make the market investor friendly," Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, Sebi, said.
10:26 AM
Our financial sector functions as an integrated ecosystem: Tuhin Kanta Pandey
The capital market stands out as dynamic and fast evolving, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, Sebi, said.
10:22 AM
India’s growth is intertwined with capital markets, says Sebi chief
The role of our financial system extends beyond traditional intermediation, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.
10:08 AM
Day 3 update: Sebi chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey to speak at BFSI Summit 2025
Tuhin Kanta Pandey is a retired officer of the Indian Administrative Service and has more than three decades of administrative experience, having held several key positions in the Union and Odisha governments.
10:01 AM
BS BFSI Summit 2025: Three days of insights and ideas at BFSI Summit 2025 come to a close today
9:56 AM
BFSI Insights Summit 2025: Day 3 of the BFSI Insight Summit is here!
Industry leaders continue decoding the trends redefining banking, financial services, and insurance.
