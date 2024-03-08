Adani Enterprises to RIL: Potential leaders and laggards among Nifty50

Hindustan Unilever

ICICI Bank





The stock of ICICI Bank has rallied 21.5 per cent in the past five months. The stock is expected to maintain its uptrend as long as it sustains above Rs 1,070, with support seen at Rs 1,055. Overall, the stock seems to be trading in a rising channel after its breakout in early December and could scale Rs 1,170 on the upside. Meanwhile, the near resistance for the stock is seen at Rs 1,098.

Hindustan Unilever has been trading in a band of Rs 2,350-Rs 2,700 since August 2022. In the last two months, the stock seems to have retested support at the lower-end of the existing trading band, and now may attempt to re-test the upper range in the coming months. On its way up, the stock may see resistance at around Rs 2,530.