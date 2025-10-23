How Business Standard built its legacy of innovation and integrity

Business Standard’s story is both a chronicle of India’s markets and of an organisation that kept reinventing itself to stay ahead of the curve. From a Kolkata broadsheet to a multi-platform publisher, Business Standard has stitched a string of strategic launches and events that explain why an industry summit under its banner feels like a date worth marking on the calendar. As the paper’s marquee BFSI Summit in Mumbai (October 29-31) approaches, it’s worth revisiting BS’s history of staying ahead of the curve.

The beginnings: A specialist daily from day one

Business Standard was founded on March 26, 1975 (first published from Kolkata) under the aegis of the ABP Group. From the outset, it positioned itself as a specialist business daily, a move ahead of many in India’s media landscape. It built a steady reputation for plain, rigorous financial reporting, with its early print footprint forming the bedrock for later innovations.

Business Standard first edition (1975) Digital leap: Early embrace of the web The first decisive step into the digital era came at the turn of the last decade of the 20th century. In January 1997, Business Standard launched an online edition — one of the earliest among Indian dailies to have a full-fledged web presence. This marked an early embrace of the internet, enabling the organisation to move faster on market news and expand its audience beyond newsstands. Expanding language and reach Language and geography were the next frontiers. On February 16, 2008, Business Standard launched a Hindi edition from Delhi and Mumbai. A month later came the Hindi website, widening the brand’s appeal among vernacular business readers across north and central India. The move acknowledged that policy and money conversations were not confined to one language, and it expanded the paper’s role as a bridge between markets and everyday businesses.

Regional expansion with local depth Through steady roll-outs across cities — from Bhubaneswar to Chandigarh — Business Standard increased local reportage while maintaining a national perspective. In August, the Jaipur launch brought the English paper to 14 editions and grew the Hindi stable to seven. The expansion underscored that print and regionally tailored coverage remain central to the brand’s strategy. Business Standard first Delhi edition, 1994 First movers in experimenting with revenue models In 2016, Business Standard became the first mainstream Indian news publisher to introduce a digital subscription model. The move marked a decisive shift from ad-led revenue to reader-supported journalism, well before paywalls became the norm. It set a benchmark in the industry for sustainable, quality-driven digital publishing.

Diversifying into new verticals The last half decade shows clear diversification into content verticals and experiential platforms. In 2023, Business Standard introduced its education and campus-engagement vertical, BSmart, aimed at B-schools, management students, and young business readers. Since then, it has become a visible part of BS’s outreach — turning journalism into pedagogy and community engagement. Lifestyle and premium segment expansion In February 2025, BS launched Indulgence, its quarterly luxury and lifestyle magazine. It offers long-form features on travel, food, and design, broadening the brand’s appeal to affluent readers and advertisers seeking premium engagement. Editorial depth and new specialisations Blueprint, a monthly magazine focused on defence and geopolitics — signalling the newsroom’s commitment to sectoral expertise and product innovation that reaches new strategic audiences. In August 2025, Business Standard launched, a monthly magazine focused on defence and geopolitics — signalling the newsroom’s commitment to sectoral expertise and product innovation that reaches new strategic audiences.