Business Standard wins two golds at afaqs! The Future of News Awards

Business Standard won in the categories of 'Best Business Programme' and 'Best Use of Infographics in a Business Story'

In the Best Use of Infographics in a Business Story, the award was given to recognise and reward the most judicious use of infographics in a business story to explain a complex issue
BS Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Business Standard, on Thursday, won two gold medals at the afaqs! The Future of News Awards in the categories of Best Business Programme and Best Use of Infographics in a Business Story.

The Future of News Awards started in 2022. They are given in 29 categories under four heads namely Programming, Design & Packaging, Marketing and Personal Achievement.

Best Business Programme award falls under Programming and Best Use of Infographics in a Business Story under Design & Packaging.

In the Best Business Programme category, the award was given "to recognise and reward a show that analyses momentous happenings in the world of business." It was awarded to Business Standard's The Morning Show (TMS).

The show is broadcast on weekdays on YouTube and the Business Standard website at 8 am. TMS has four segments: In Focus, Today's Special, Markets Insights and Decoded. In Focus and Today's Special are video reports focusing on the most burning news in the business world. Market Insights segment is a video report on the share market. Decoded simplifies a complex concept for the audience.

In the Best Use of Infographics in a Business Story, the award was given to recognise and reward the most judicious use of infographics in a business story to explain a complex issue. It was given to a story by Business Standard's "Number Wise".

Started during the Covid-19 pandemic, Number Wise is a weekly data journalism newsletter that sheds light on current events through numbers. It does so through interactive charts, bringing home abstract ideas through simple language and minimalistic graphics that illustrate ideas in a way that resonates with the reader.

It is emailed to premium subscribers on Fridays and subsequently appears on the Business Standard website and the newspaper.

The award was given to the story "India's ever-growing work hours", which illustrated the steady uptick in the number of hours Indians work every year.

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

