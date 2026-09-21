How reforms in banking shifted from boosting competition to building scale

The reforms in the sector can be categorised into three phases: The first was about making a break with the past by issuing fresh banking licences to the private sector. The phase under guidelines issued in 2001 led to the creation of Kotak Mahindra Bank in 2003 and YES Bank in 2004. The third phase, under revised licensing norms announced in 2013, resulted in the establishment of Bandhan Bank and IDFC Bank (which later became IDFC First Bank).