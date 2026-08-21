Kolkata's tryst with reforms: IT, retail gained but past glory elusive

It only began to change after Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee took office in November 2000. With his trademark “do it now” approach, the Chief Minister made industrialisation the centrepiece of his agenda. The change was visible in the city: Information Technology (IT) companies’ campuses came up in Salt Lake and Rajarhat, while gleaming shopping malls and restaurants began to alter the commercial landscape of Calcutta, which was rechristened Kolkata in 2001.