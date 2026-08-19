How liberalisation pushed power sector from persistent outages to surpluses

Further, the unbundling of SEBs completed the structural shift by separating generation, transmission and distribution into distinct entities, thereby improving accountability and making costs, losses and performance visible. However, the impact has varied depending on the segment. “Generation and trading advanced more quickly than distribution, where social constraints, cross-subsidies and delayed subsidy and payment flows continue to limit full retail competition and financial turnaround,” Bhat notes.
Cut to 2026, and the power sector in India has evolved from seeing persistent shortages to one that commands a surplus. However, the very foundation of the sector — electricity distribution — remains its weakest link.