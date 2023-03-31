BS 1000: From SII to JCB India, here're top 30 unlisted companies in India

The top 30 list has four pharmaceutical and health care companies - unsurprising, since the Covid-19 pandemic sent the demand for health care products and services soaring

A ranking of the country’s best unlisted companies is dominated by local subsidiaries or associates of some of the world’s top multinational corporations (MNCs), such as Intel, ArcelorMittal, Dell, Accenture, Oracle, Hyundai Motor Company, Google, Pernod Ricard, Capgemini, Saint-Gobain, JCB, Caterpillar, and Microsoft, among others. Twenty of the best 30 unlisted companies in 2022 are subsidiaries