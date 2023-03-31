Home / Specials / Supplements / BS 1000: From SII to JCB India, here're top 30 unlisted companies in India

BS 1000: From SII to JCB India, here're top 30 unlisted companies in India

The top 30 list has four pharmaceutical and health care companies - unsurprising, since the Covid-19 pandemic sent the demand for health care products and services soaring

Krishna Kant
Premium
BS 1000: From SII to JCB India, here're top 30 unlisted companies in India

6 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us

A ranking of the country’s best unlisted companies is dominated by local subsidiaries or associates of some of the world’s top multinational corporations (MNCs), such as Intel, ArcelorMittal, Dell, Accenture, Oracle, Hyundai Motor Company, Google, Pernod Ricard, Capgemini, Saint-Gobain, JCB, Caterpillar, and Microsoft, among others. Twenty of the best 30 unlisted companies in 2022 are subsidiaries

Topics :Unlisted companiesBS 1000MNCs

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Also Read

AM/NS bulks up for the future, focuses on acquisitions to secure infra

AM/NS India EBITDA drops 62.98% to $204 million in September quarter

Odisha bags about Rs 8.9-trillion investment intent in two days

Serum Institute, Byju's top Burgundy-Hurun unlisted companies list

Aftermath of Russia-Ukraine war dims the sheen on steel industry

Next Story