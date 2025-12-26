Quant-based funds emerge as new battleground for mutual fund investors

Madhu Nair, CEO at Union AMC, said the fact that past data is at the core of investment models, any structural shift in the market can lead to performance lag. “Quant models may lag during turning points because they rely on historically trained signals. Market regimes often change faster than models can adapt,” he said.

According to Vishal Dhawan, founder & CEO of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, the lack of long-term track record and investor awareness coupled with lower distributor commissions in passive funds add to the problems for these schemes. “The lower investor awareness of how these schemes work and the relatively lower track records across cycles of these schemes are also issues. In addition, the relatively lower expense ratio in these schemes may make it less attractive for it to be marketed and sold aggressively,” he said. However, he sees the possibility of their performance issues being addressed by multi-factor funds.