Asiad 2023: India's athletics contingent, full schedule, streaming in India

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) added three more members to the Indian athletics contingent for the Asian Games on September 11, 2023. This made the total number of athletes 68, India's highest ever to have taken part in a single edition of the Asian Games. They will be led by dynamic Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Who are India’s biggest medal hopes in athletics for Asian Games 2023?

Apart from Chopra, middle-distance runner Avinash Sable, triple jumpers Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker alongside long-jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin are the biggest medals hopes for the country among men athletes. The men’s 4x400m relay team has also stirred hopes after a record-breaking show at the World Championships.

Among women, 110m hurdles runner Jyothi Yarraji, steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary and high-jumper Shaili Singh alongside the Women’s 4x400m relay team are clear favourites.

Indian athletes’ performance at the Asian Games

Over the last 18 Asian Games, Indian athletes have won 79 gold, 88 silver and 87 bronze medals. With a total of 254 medals, the Indian team ranks third in the overall athletics medals tally behind powerhouses China and Japan.

Indian athletics contingent for the Asian Games 2023

Track Events

Sandeep Kumar - Men’s 20km race walk

Akshdeep Singh - Men’s 20km race walk

Murali Sreeshankar - Men’s long jump

Ajay Kumar Saroj - Men’s 1500m

Jinson Johnson - Men’s 1500m

Krishan Kumar - Men’s 800m

Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath - Men’s 800m

T Santhosh Kumar - Men’s 400m hurdles

Yashas Palaksha - Men’s 400m hurdles

Karthik Kumar - Men’s 10000m

Gulveer Singh - Men’s 10000m, Men’s 5000m

Avinash Sable - Men’s 3000m steeplechase, Men’s 5000m

Tejaswin Shankar - Men’s decathlon

Ram Baboo - Mixed team 35km race walk

Man Singh - Men’s marathon

Belliappa Appachangada Bopaiah - Men’s marathon

Nihal Joel William - 4x400m mixed relay

Rahul Baby - 4x400m mixed relay

Muhammed Anas Yahiya - 4x400m mixed relay, Men’s 400m, Men’s 4x400m relay

Muhammed Ajmal - Men’s 400m, Men’s 4x400m relay

Arokia Rajiv - Men’s 4x400m relay

Amoj Jacob - Men’s 4x400m relay

Mijo Chacko Kurian - Men’s 4x400m relay

Rajesh Ramesh - Men’s 4x400m relay

Arul Rajalingam - Men’s 4x400m relay

Ankita - Women’s 5000m

Parul Chaudhary - Women’s 3000m steeplechase, Women’s 5000m

Priyanka - Women’s 20km race walk

Manju Rani - Mixed team 35km race walk

Vithya Ramraj - Women’s 400m hurdles

Sinchal Kaveramma Ravi - Women’s 400m hurdles

Swapna Barman - Women’s heptathlon

Nandini Agasara - Women’s heptathlon

Harmilan Bains - Women’s 800m, Women’s 1500m

Chanda - Women’s 800m

Deeksha - Women’s 1500m

Jyothi Yarraji - Women’s 100m hurdles, Women’s 200m

Sheena Nellickal Varkey - Women’s triple jump

Nithya Ramraj - Women’s 100m hurdles

Soniya Baishya - Women’s 4x400m relay, 4x400m mixed relay

Florence Barla - Women’s 4x400m relay

Subha Venkateshan - Women’s 4x400m relay

Aishwarya Kailash Mishra - Women’s 4x400m relay, 400m, 4x400m mixed relay

Himanshi Malik - Women’s 400m, Women’s 4x400m relay

Jisna Mathew - Women’s 4x400m relay, 4x400m mixed relay

Field Events

Seema Punia - Women’s discus throw

Neeraj Chopra - Men’s javelin throw

Kishore Kumar Jena - Men’s javelin throw

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men’s shot put

Sahib Singh - Men’s shot put

Pavithra Vengatesh - Women’s pole vault

Tanya Chaudhary - Women’s hammer throw

Rachna Kumari - Women’s hammer throw

Rubina Yadav - Women’s high jump

Pooja - Women’s high jump

Jeswin Aldrin - Men’s long jump

Praveen Chithravel - Men’s long jump

Abdulla Aboobacker - Men’s triple jump

Annu Rani - Women’s javelin throw

Kiran Baliyan - Women’ shot put

Manpreet Kaur - Women’s shot put

Shaili Singh - Women’s long jump

Ancy Sojan - Women’s long jump

Sarvesh Anil Kushare - Men’s high jump

Jesse Sandesh - Men’s high jump

Indian athletics schedule at the Asian Games 2023



Date Time Event Indian athletes competing September 29, Friday 5:30 AM-9:00 AM Women 20km Race Walk Final Priyanka Goswami September 29, Friday 5:30 AM-9:00 AM Men 20km Race Walk Final Sandeep Kumar, Akshdeep Singh September 29, Friday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women Hammer Throw Final Tanya Chaudhary, Rachna Kumari September 29, Friday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 100m Round 1 NA September 29, Friday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men Long Jump Qualifying A+B Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin September 29, Friday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 100m Round 1 NA September 29, Friday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 10,000m Final NA September 29, Friday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 400m Round 1 Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal September 29, Friday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 400m Round 1 Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik September 29, Friday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women Shot Put Final Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur September 30, Saturday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Women 100m Hurdles Heptathlon Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara September 30, Saturday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Women 100m Hurdles Round 1 Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj September 30, Saturday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Women High Jump Heptathlon Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara September 30, Saturday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Women 1500m Round 1 Harmilan Bains, Deeksha September 30, Saturday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men 1500m Round 1 Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Johnson September 30, Saturday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men 400m Semi-final Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal (if qualified) September 30, Saturday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women Shot Put Heptathlon Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara September 30, Saturday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men Pole Vault Final NA September 30, Saturday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men Hammer Throw Final NA September 30, Saturday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 100m Semi-final NA September 30, Saturday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 100m Semi-final NA September 30, Saturday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 400m Final Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik (if qualified) September 30, Saturday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 400m Final Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal (if qualified) September 30, Saturday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 10,000m Final Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh September 30, Saturday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 200m Heptathlon Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara September 30, Saturday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 100m Final NA September 30, Saturday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 100m Final NA October 1, Sunday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Women Long Jump Heptathlon Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara October 1, Sunday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Women 200m Round 1 Jyothi Yarraji October 1, Sunday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men 200m Round 1 Amlan Borgohain October 1, Sunday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men 110m Hurdles Round 1 NA October 1, Sunday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Mixed 4×400m Relay Round 1 Team India October 1, Sunday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Women Javelin Throw Heptathlon Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara October 1, Sunday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men Long Jump Final Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin (if qualified) October 1, Sunday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 100m Hurdles Final Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj October 1, Sunday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men Shot Put Final Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh October 1, Sunday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women Discus Throw Final Seema Punia October 1, Sunday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 1500m Final Harmilan Bains, Deeksha (if qualified) October 1, Sunday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 1500m Final Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Johnson (if qualified) October 1, Sunday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 800m Heptathlon Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara October 1, Sunday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 3000m SC Final Avinash Sable October 1, Sunday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 4×100m Relay Round 1 NA October 1, Sunday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 4×100m Relay Round 1 NA October 2, Monday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men 100m Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar October 2, Monday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men 800m Round 1 Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal October 2, Monday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men Long Jump Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar October 2, Monday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men High Jump Qualifying A+B Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh October 2, Monday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Women 200m Semi-final Jyothi Yarraji (if qualified) October 2, Monday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men 200m Semi-final Amlan Borgohain (if qualified) October 2, Monday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Women 400m Hurdles Round 1 Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Ravi October 2, Monday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men Shot Put Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar October 2, Monday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men 400m Hurdles Round 1 T Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha October 2, Monday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 800m Semi-final Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal (if qualified) October 2, Monday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men High Jump Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar October 2, Monday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women Pole Vault Final Pavithra Vengatesh October 2, Monday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 200m Final Jyothi Yarraji (if qualified) October 2, Monday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 200m Final Amlan Borgohain (if qualified) October 2, Monday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men Discus Throw Final NA October 2, Monday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women Long Jump Final Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan October 2, Monday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 110m Hurdles Final NA October 2, Monday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 3000m SC Final Parul Chaudhary, Preeti October 2, Monday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Mixed 4×400m Relay Final Team India (if qualified) October 2, Monday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 400m Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar October 3, Tuesday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Women 4×400m Relay Round 1 Team India October 3, Tuesday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men 4×400m Relay Round 1 Team India October 3, Tuesday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men 110m Hurdles Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar October 3, Tuesday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men Discus Throw Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar October 3, Tuesday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Women 800m Round 1 Harmilan Bains, Chanda October 3, Tuesday 6:30 AM-9:00 AM Men Pole Vault Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar October 3, Tuesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men Javelin Throw Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar October 3, Tuesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 400m Hurdles Final Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Ravi (if qualified) October 3, Tuesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 400m Hurdles Final T Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha (if qualified) October 3, Tuesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men Triple Jump Final Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker October 3, Tuesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 800m Final Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal (if qualified) October 3, Tuesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women High Jump Final Rubina Yadav, Pooja October 3, Tuesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 5000m Final Ankita, Parul Chaudhary October 3, Tuesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women Javelin Throw Final Annu Rani October 3, Tuesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 1500m Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar October 3, Tuesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 4×100m Relay Final NA October 3, Tuesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 4×100m Relay Final NA October 4, Wednesday 5:30 AM-9:00 AM Mixed 35km Race Walk Final Ram Baboo, Manju Rani October 4, Wednesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men High Jump Final Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh (if qualified) October 4, Wednesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men Javelin Throw Final Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena October 4, Wednesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 800m Final Harmilan Bains, Chanda (if qualified) October 4, Wednesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women Triple Jump Final Sheena Nellickal Varkey October 4, Wednesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 5000m Final Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable October 4, Wednesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Women 4×400m Relay Final Team India (if qualified) October 4, Wednesday 3:30 PM-7:00 PM Men 4×400m Relay Final Team India (if qualified) October 5, Thursday 4:30 AM-7:50 AM Men Marathon Final Man Singh, Belliappa Appachangada Bopaiah October 5, Thursday 4:30 AM-7:50 AM Women Marathon Final NA



Indian athletics matches broadcast and live streaming details for Asian Games 2023

When would the Indian athletics matches take place in the Asian Games 2023?

The Indian athletics matches will be played on September 29, 30, October 01, 02, 03, 04 and 05 2023.

Which channels will telecast the Indian athletics matches at the Asian Games 2023?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Asian Games 2023. Thus, people in India will be able to watch the live broadcast of Indian athletics matches on Sony Sports Network.

Where can people follow the Live streaming of the Indian athletics matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games?

People in India can live stream the Indian athletics matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games on the Sony LIV app and website.