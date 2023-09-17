Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 22023: Akash Deep replaces injured Mavi in Indian cricket squad

Asiad 22023: Akash Deep replaces injured Mavi in Indian cricket squad

Bengal pacer Akash Deep was on Saturday named as a replacement for injured Shivam Mavi in the Indian men's squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Akash Deep replaces Shivam Mavi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bengal pacer Akash Deep was on Saturday named as a replacement for injured Shivam Mavi in the Indian men's squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Mavi is suffering from a back injury and is ruled out of the tournament, the BCCI said in a statement.

The men's cricket competition will take place from September 28-October 8 in a T20 format.

Meanwhile, the women's selection committee named Pooja Vastrakar as replacement for Anjali Sarvani.

Vastrakar was a part of the standby list of players.

Left-arm pacer Sarvani has been ruled out with a knee injury.

The women's cricket competition will take place from September 19-28 in the T20 format.

Indian men's squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.

Standbyes: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.

Indian women's squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Standbyes: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque.

Also Read

Indian contingent for Asian Games: Full list of 634 Hangzhou-bound athletes

Asiad 2023: India cricket teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

Asian Games 2023: Gaikwad to lead India in men's cricket - full squad

Indian football teams at Asian Games: Here's how they have performed so far

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

Asiad 2023: A look at India's biggest medal prospects for Mission Hangzhou

Asiad 2023: India's golden generation of squash ready for one last dance

Asiad 2023: Watch out for the Indian 'Super moms' competing at Hangzhou

Asiad 2023: Indian women's hockey coach says handling pressure will be key

Asiad 2023: Stimac says certain elements stopped us from having best team

Topics :Asian GamesIndian CricketIndia cricket team

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story