Asian Games 2023: Indian men firm in 2nd position, womens' team languish

Indian men's team firmly encamped themselves in the second position but the mixed and women's sides continued to produce underwhelming efforts in the bridge competition at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

The Indian men garnered a total of 252.35 points after having played 238 boards, and they are only behind Hong Kong who have 277.53 points.

The men's team began the day with a commanding 19.47-0.53 win over South Korea, and in the second round they received a walkover.

But in the round robin 2-7 phase match, India slipped against Hong Kong 3.62-16.38.

However, they came back into their own with a closely fought 11.28-8.72 victory over China in the day's last match, and the result also helped them maintain their second position on the table.

The women's outfit started the proceedings with a 16.21-3.79 victory over Chinese Taipei.

They also won against Thailand 13.96-6.04 but their aggregate did not improve with those two results.

They carded 99.27 points from 168 boards to remain in the seventh spot of the eight-team competition.

In the mixed event, India went past Philippines 15.06-4.94 and in their next round robin match they went down against Indonesia 4.15-15.85.

In the round robin 2-7 segment, they lost to Chinese Taipei 4.34-15.66, and then finished the day with another defeat against Hong Kong 3.97-16.03.

The mixed show meant that the Indian mixed side was fifth on the table with a total of 205.02 points from 238 boards.